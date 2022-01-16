Politique - 16/01/2022

"C'est d'une violence inouïe": Taubira réagit aux propos de Zemmour sur les enfants handicapés

Le polémiste d'extrême-droite est au cœur d'une nouvelle controverse, après avoir déclaré vendredi son souhait de voir scolarisés dans des établissements à part les enfants en situation de handicap....

Hidalgo interroge l'intérêt de la candidature de Taubira qui "va diviser et créer de la confusion"

Le Sénat adopte le pass vaccinal à 187 voix pour et 66 contre

Economie - 15/01/2022

Unilever lorgne la branche santé grand public de GSK

Le géant Unilever a confirmé avoir approché le groupe pharmaceutique britannique GlaxoSmithKline en vue d'un rachat de sa branche de santé grand public. GSK a annoncé avoir rejeté l'offre d'Unilever....

Sucre : la nouvelle direction de Cristal Union au défi de la transition écologique

Tourisme : Logis Hôtels résiste à la crise

International - 15/01/2022

Tunisie : le correspondant de "Libération" brutalisé par des policiers lors d'une manifestation

Des rassemblements interdits contre le président ont été dispersés sans ménagement par les forces de sécurité, vendredi, à Tunis. Les journalistes ont été notamment ciblés et frappés....

VIDEO. Des traces de pesticides et de polluants plastiques dans les poils de chimpanzés vivant au cœur de la forêt ougandaise

La Tunisie dans la rue contre la dérive autoritaire du président Kaïs Saïed, le jour de l'anniversaire des "printemps arabes"

Chris Noth, banni de «Sex in the city»  



Dans « Sex and the City », Chris Noth passe à la trappe après des accusations d'agressions sexuelles.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Chris-Noth-banni...

People


