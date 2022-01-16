Dans « Sex and the City », Chris Noth passe à la trappe après des accusations d'agressions sexuelles.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Chris-Noth-banni...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Chris-Noth-banni...
|
Politique - 16/01/2022
"C'est d'une violence inouïe": Taubira réagit aux propos de Zemmour sur les enfants handicapés
|
Chris Noth, banni de «Sex in the city»
Dans « Sex and the City », Chris Noth passe à la trappe après des accusations d'agressions sexuelles.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Chris-Noth-banni...
Accueil | Envoyer à un ami | Version imprimable | Augmenter la taille du texte | Diminuer la taille du texte
People
Dans la même rubrique :
|
Chroniques - 17/06/2021
Chroniques ! Emmanuel Macron, pourquoi tant de haine ?